Office of the Controller of Examinations (CEE) Kerala will release the first phase of KEAM allotment list at cee.kerala.gov.in today, October 12.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 12, 2021 1:03 pm IST

KEAM 1st phase seat allotment today at cee.kerala.gov.in
New Delhi:

The Office of the Controller of Examinations (CEE) Kerala, will likely release the first phase of KEAM first phase of seat allotment result today, October 12. Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical, or KEAM, is held for admission to various professional degree courses in the state’s institutes. As soon as the KEAM 2020 first phase of seat allotment results are out, students will be able to access the allotment list at the official website of CEE -- cee.kerala.gov.in. On the basis of a centralised allotment process (CAP), the KEAM 2021 first phase of seat allotment will be done.

“KEAM-2021: First phase allotment will be published today. It will be available in the Candidate Portal shortly,” read a statement on the CEE website.

How To Check KEAM Seat Allotment

STEP 1: Go to the official website -- cee.kerala.gov.in

STEP 2: On the Home Page, click ‘KEAM 2020 - Candidate Portal’

STEP 3: Login with the KEAM application numbers and passwords

STEP 4: Click and access the KEAM first phase of seat allotment result

Candidates shortlisted for KEAM 2021 seat allotment will be required to confirm their admission by paying the application fee.

CEE Kerala has published the KEAM rank list 2021 on October 7. In the Engineering stream, a total of 73,977 students appeared in KEAM 2021, of whom 51,031 have qualified. The number of students included in the rank list is 47,629.

