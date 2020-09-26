KEAM Application Form Correction 2020 Reopens; Make Changes At Cee.kerala.gov.in

The KEAM application form correction facility has been reopened by the Commissioner of Entrance Examination, or CEE, from September 25 to 28. Candidates can now visit the website - cee.kerala.gov.in, login and modify defects in KEAM application form.

According to the official notification, “Candidates who have submitted an online application to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations for the admission to Kerala Engineering/Pharmacy/Architecture/Medical & Medical allied courses for the year 2020 (KEAM-2020) can verify and rectify the defects if any, as the last chance before the publication of category list.”

Students need to go to the KEAM 2020 ‘Candidate Portal’ and log in using their application number and password. Candidate can make a correction in their uploaded photo, signature, payment of additional fee, defective documents/certificates uploaded along with the online application.

“Candidates can view their profile page available in the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in through the link ‘KEAM-2020 Candidate Portal’ by giving their Application Number and Password. Then by clicking the menu item ‘Memo details’ provided in the profile page, candidates can view the details of defects in their online application. Candidate can rectify the defects in their uploaded photo, signature, payment of an additional fee (if applicable), defective documents/certificates uploaded along with the online application, from September 25 to September 28, 2020, 12 Noon,” reads the notice.

KEAM 2020 Application Form: Steps to make a correction

Go to the official website of KEAM 2020- cee.kerala.gov.in.

Click on the application form correction facility link.

Candidates have to enter their application number and password.

Click ‘Submit’

The candidates are able to make the required changes in online mode in the KEAM application form.

After making the changes, candidates will have to submit the KEAM application form.

“The defects which will be cleared within the time limit alone will be considered for allotting any claim/reservation. As the category list has to be published within a short time, this is the last chance for rectification of defects.”

“Those candidates who do not know their Application Number can get their Application Number by giving their name and Mobile.” The number on the link ‘forgot Application Number’ provided in their ‘Candidate portal’.