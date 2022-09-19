KEAM 2022 Trial Allotment List Out; Direct Link To Download

KEAM 2022 Trial Allotment List Released At Cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM 2022: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has released the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2022 trial allotment list. The candidates can check and download the KEAM 2022 college-wise trial allotment for various engineering and architecture courses on the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can also check individual trial allotment results by logging into the admission portal using their application number and password.

The CEE Kerala has issued the details on the last rank and the colleges accepting admission through KEAM 2022 rank list. The KEAM 2022 round 1 final allotment list will be released on September 21. Candidates must confirm the allotment and submit the processing fee until September 26. If a candidate fails to pay the processing fee, they will not be allotted seats and will also not be considered for the higher option chosen by them.

Also Read|| CEE Kerala KEAM 2022 Provisional Category List Out; Details Here

KEAM 2022 Trial Allotment List: How To Check

Visit the official website-- cee.kerala.gov.in On the homepage, click on the 'KEAM 2022' tab Log-in using the application number and password KEAM 2022 trial allotment will appear on the screen Check the allotment PDF and download it for further reference.

Direct Link: KEAM 2022 Trial Allotment List

After the release of KEAM 2022 round 1 final allotment, candidates will have to fill in the choices of course and college as per the preference. "If the candidate fails to remit fee or join the college, s/he will lose the allotment as well as all the existing options in the stream to which the allotment belongs," read a statement.