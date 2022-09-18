KEAM 2022 Trial Allotment List Likely Today; Details Here

KEAM 2022 trial allotment list likely to be declared today.

KEAM 2022: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala is expected to declare the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2022 trial allotment list today, September 18, 2022. Candidates will be able to check and download the KEAM 2022 phase 1 trial allotments list through the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates will need their KEAM login credentials to download the trial allotment results.

The KEAM 2022 first phase final allotment list will be released on September 21. Admissions to the Engineering, Arts, Dentistry, and Medicine programmes in participating colleges across Kerala will be done on the basis of the KEAM 2022 final allotments list. The candidates can pay their fees online till September 26. Candidates who fail to pay will not be allotted seats. They will also not be considered for the higher option chosen by them.

Candidates need to visit the official website, click on the allotment list link on the homepage and enter the required credentials to download the KEAM 2022 trial allotment list. Candidates need to download and take a printout of the allotment list for further needs.

KEAM 2022 result was earlier declared on August 4, 202. In the KEAM 2022 exam out of 77,005 candidates who appeared a total of 58,570 candidates got qualified. The exam was conducted at various centres across Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai on July 4, 2022.