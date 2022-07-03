KEAM 2022 Tomorrow: Know Exam Timings, Guidelines Here
The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala is all set to conduct the KEAM 2022 exam tomorrow (July 4). Candidates registered for the exam can check the KEAM exam day guidelines, test timings and other details below.
The Kerala Engineering, Agricultural and Medical Entrance Exam (KEAM) 2022 is scheduled to be held on July 4 in the offline mode as pen-paper based. The duration of the examination will be 150 minutes in which candidates will have to answer 120 multiple choice questions (MCQs).
The KEAM 2022 exam paper will be divided into two sections. While the first section of the question paper will contain questions from Physics, the second section will comprises of questions from mathematics. Four marks will be awarded for each correct answer while one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.
Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala conducts Kerala Engineering, Agricultural and Medical Entrance Exam (KEAM) every year to provide admission to students in various professional degree courses offered by the participating institutes in the Kerala state.
KEAM 2022 Exam Shift Timings
Paper
Timings
Physics & Chemistry
10:00 AM to 12:30 PM
Mathematics
2:30 PM to 5:00 PM
KEAM 2022 Important Instructions for Exam Day
Candidates must have to reach the examination center at least 30 minutes prior to the commencement of the examination.
A hard copy of KEAM 2022 admit card along with a valid photo ID proof would be required to be carried by the candidate for verification purposes.
Candidates must have to adhere to Covid-appropriate behavior at the examination centre.
Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall 30 minutes after the commencement of the examination.
Any electronic gadget including calculator, pager and watch or other study material such as log tables, blank paper sheets etc is strictly prohibited.
At the end of the exam, candidates should not leave the exam hall without the permission of the invigilator.