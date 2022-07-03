KEAM 2022 Tomorrow: Know Exam Timings, Guidelines Here

Image credit: Shutterstock KEAM 2022 Exam Day Guidelines

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala is all set to conduct the KEAM 2022 exam tomorrow (July 4). Candidates registered for the exam can check the KEAM exam day guidelines, test timings and other details below.

The Kerala Engineering, Agricultural and Medical Entrance Exam (KEAM) 2022 is scheduled to be held on July 4 in the offline mode as pen-paper based. The duration of the examination will be 150 minutes in which candidates will have to answer 120 multiple choice questions (MCQs).

The KEAM 2022 exam paper will be divided into two sections. While the first section of the question paper will contain questions from Physics, the second section will comprises of questions from mathematics. Four marks will be awarded for each correct answer while one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala conducts Kerala Engineering, Agricultural and Medical Entrance Exam (KEAM) every year to provide admission to students in various professional degree courses offered by the participating institutes in the Kerala state.

KEAM 2022 Exam Shift Timings

Paper Timings Physics & Chemistry 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM Mathematics 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM

KEAM 2022 Important Instructions for Exam Day