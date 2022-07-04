KEAM 2022 Today; Important Points to Remember

Image credit: Shutterstock KEAM 2022 Exam Day Instructions

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala is conducting the Kerala Engineering, Agricultural and Medical Entrance Exam (KEAM) 2022 today (July 4). The Physics & Chemistry paper will be held in the first shift from 10 am to 12:30 pm. While the Mathematics exam will be held in the second shift, from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

Latest: Last-minute preparation tips for KEAM 2022. Click Here

Don't Miss: KEAM 2022 Cut-Offs with Opening & Closing Ranks. Check Now

B.Tech @Reva University. Ranked #6 in India by IIRF. Highest CTC 36 LPA, 450+ Recruiters. Apply Now

The KEAM 2022 exam paper will be divided into two sections. The question paper will consist of 120 multiple choice questions (MCQs) which candidates have to answer within 150 minutes. Candidates will be awarded four marks for each correct answer while one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

KEAM 2022: Instructions To Follow At Exam Centre

The KEAM 2022 examination will be held following the COVID 19 guidelines issued by the central government and state government.

Candidates are required to strictly adhere to the corona guidelines while entering the examination hall.

The candidates must have to carry a printed copy of KEAM 2022 admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to get entry to the examination hall.

The detailed instructions for exam day is mentioned on the KEAM 2022 hall ticket of the candidate.

The Candidates will not get entry to the examination hall, 30 minutes after the commencement of the examination.

Use of any electronic gadget, device or other study material is strictly prohibited.

If a candidate is found in the possession of any such electronic gadget, device or other study material, his/ her candidature will be cancelled.

Kerala Engineering, Agricultural and Medical Entrance Exam (KEAM) is being held to provide admission to students in various professional degree courses offered by the participating institutes in the Kerala state.