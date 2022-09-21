KEAM 2022 Round One Allotment List Today At Cee.kerala.gov.in

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download KEAM 2022 first allotment list at cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM 2022: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala will release the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2022 first allotment list today, September 21. The candidates can check and download the KEAM 2022 college-wise first allotment list for various engineering and architecture courses on the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in.

The KEAM 2022 first allotment list will be available to download on the admission portal using the application number and password. Candidates must confirm the KEAM 2022 allotment and submit the processing fee until September 26. If a candidate fails to pay the processing fee, they will not be allotted seats and will also not be considered for the higher option chosen by them.

KEAM 2022: How To Check First Allotment List

Visit the official website-- cee.kerala.gov.in On the homepage, click on the 'KEAM 2022' tab Log-in using the application number and password KEAM 2022 first allotment will appear on the screen Check the allotment PDF and download it for further reference.

KEAM 2022 result was earlier declared on August 4, a total of 58,570 candidates got qualified. The exam was conducted at various centres across Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai on July 4, 2022.