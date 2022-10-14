KEAM 2022: Round 3 Provisional Allotment List Out At Cee.kerala.gov.in

Image credit: Shutterstock KEAM 2022 round 3 seat allotment result out.

KEAM 2022: The Office of the Commissioner of Entrance (CEE) Kerala has released the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) round 3 provisional seat allotment list. Candidates can check and download the KEAM seat allotment list through the official website -- cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates need to enter the application number, password, and access code to download the seat allotment list.

The application number of the candidate, rank, college, course and seat type is mentioned in the KEAM 2022 round 3 provisional allotment list. The KEAM 2022 round 3 provisional list has been prepared on the basis of the number of available seats, marks obtained by candidates in the entrance exam and choices filled by the candidates. The final list will be prepared after any grievances on the provisional list have been rectified.

KEAM 2022 Round 3 Provisional Seat Allotment: Steps To Check