KEAM 2022 Result: Check Release Date And Time

KEAM 2022 Result Date And Time

KEAM 2022 Result: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala is likely to announce the result for Kerala Engineering Architecture Pharmacy and Medical Exam (KEAM) today, July 25. KEAM result 2022 once released, will be available on the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in. The candidates can download the KEAM 2022 scorecard using application number and password. JEE Main 2022 Live

Latest: Try KEAM 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances in Engineering colleges.

Don't Miss: KEAM 2022 Cut-Offs with Opening & Closing Ranks.

KEAM 2022 scorecard will have candidates' personal details, roll number, marks secured, rank achieved, subject-wise marks distribution.

KEAM Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard

Visit the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in Click on KEAM 2022 result link Use application number, password KEAM 2022 scorecard will appear on the screen Download KEAM 2022 scorecard, take a print out for further references.

The scores obtained by the candidate in Paper 1 and Paper 2 of the Engineering Entrance Examination are added to get the total score of the candidate in the Engineering Entrance Examination.

KEAM 2022 was held on July 4. The exam is being conducted for candidates who want to take admission into Engineering, Pharmacy and Architecture courses across the state.