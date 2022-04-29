KEAM 2022 Registration Process Ends Tomorrow; Check How To Apply

Image credit: Shutterstock KEAM 2022 registration process concludes tomorrow, April 30

KEAM 2022: The Commissioner Entrance Exam (CEE) Kerala will close the registration window for Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical, or KEAM 2022, tomorrow, April 30, 2022. The aspirants can find the KEAM 2022 application form on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in by tomorrow. Though the KEAM 2022 registration will be concluded by tomorrow, the certificates or documents of the candidates can be submitted by 5 pm on May 10, 2022. KEAM 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 3, 2022.

To apply for KEAM 2022, the applicants must go through a few mandatory steps including submitting certain personal details, uploading documents, paying the application fee etc.

As tomorrow is the deadline to apply for KEAM 2022 exam, candidates must be ready with the documents and should be aware of the process of registration. After the conclusion of the KEAM 2022 application process, the CEE will update everyone with a notice of application correction.

KEAM 2022: How To Apply For The Examination

At first, candidates must visit the KEAM official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. Click on the direct link to fill the KEAM application form. Complete the KEAM 2022 registration process using personal details like name, gender, date of birth and others. Now log in using credentials to fill the application form. Fill the details in the KEAM 2022 application form. Upload the required documents in the application for KEAM 2022. Pay the application fee in online mode. Preview all details and submit the application form.

Candidates have to pay the KEAM 2022 application fee of Rs 700 for a single course and Rs 900 for both Engineering and Architecture programmes. The reserved category candidates have to pay Rs 300 and 400 for single and double applications respectively.