KEAM 2022 Registration Ends Today; Direct Link, Steps To Apply

KEAM 2022: Candidates can submit their KEAM 2022 application form on the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in till 5 pm today. The KEAM entrance exam will be conducted on July 3, 2022.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: May 10, 2022 4:32 pm IST

KEAM 2022 Registration Ends Today; Direct Link, Steps To Apply
KEAM 2022 registration ends today
Image credit: Shutterstock

KEAM 2022: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) will close the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2022 registration on Tuesday, May 10. Candidates can submit their KEAM 2022 application form on the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in till 5 pm today. To submit the KEAM 2022 application form, aspirants must go through certain steps including registration, filling the form, uploading documents and payment etc. The KEAM entrance exam will be conducted on July 3, 2022.

Candidates have to pay the KEAM 2022 application fee of Rs 700 for a single course and Rs 900 for both Engineering and Architecture programmes. The reserved category candidates have to pay Rs 300 and 400 for single and double applications respectively.

KEAM 2022: How To Apply

  • Visit the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the ‘KEAM 2022 - Online Application’ link.
  • Now, click on the registration link.
  • Register yourself and fill in the application form.
  • Upload all the required documents and pay the online registration fee.
  • Submit and download and take a printout.

KEAM 2022 Registration: Direct link

Documents Required For KEAM 2022 Registration

  • Non-creamy layer certificate for state education purpose

  • Caste certificate

  • Community certificate

  • Income certificate from the village officer

  • Non-Creamy Layer Certificates from the village officer

  • Identity proof including birth certificate or school certificate

  • Economically Weaker Section certificate (if applicable)

  • Community certificate (if applicable)

KEAM is a state-level entrance examination for admission to Engineering, Architecture and Medical (Pharmacy) courses at participating institutes of Kerala.

