KEAM 2022 Registration Deadline Extended; Check Revised Date, Important Details

Image credit: Shutterstock KEAM 2022 registration deadline has been extended till May 10, 2022

KEAM 2022 Registration: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has reopened the registration process for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical, or KEAM 2022. Candidates who are willing to take KEAM 2022 exam can now submit their online application form on the official website-cee.kerala.gov.in till May 10, 2022. Previously, the CEE closed the KEAM 2022 application window on April 30, 2022, however, the KEAM registration process has been reopened and extended till May 10, 2022.

The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical, or KEAM 2022, will be conducted on July 3, 2022. To submit the KEAM 2022 application form, aspirants must go through certain steps including registration, filling the form, uploading documents and payment etc.

Candidates have to pay the KEAM 2022 application fee of Rs 700 for a single course and Rs 900 for both Engineering and Architecture programmes. The reserved category candidates have to pay Rs 300 and 400 for single and double applications respectively.

Documents Required For KEAM 2022 Registration

Non-creamy layer certificate for state education purpose

Caste certificate

Community certificate

Income certificate from the village officer

Non-Creamy Layer Certificates from the village officer

Identity proof including birth certificate or school certificate

Economically-weaker section certificate (if applicable)

Students passed Kerala Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) or its equivalent examination with Physics and Mathematics as mandatory subjects and Chemistry as optional (to be substituted by Computer Science or Biotechnology or Biology, as the case may be) with at least 45 per cent marks will able to apply for KEAM exam 2022.