  • Home
  • Education
  • KEAM 2022 Registration Deadline Extended; Check Revised Date, Important Details

KEAM 2022 Registration Deadline Extended; Check Revised Date, Important Details

Candidates who are willing to take KEAM 2022 exam can now submit their online application form on the official website-cee.kerala.gov.in till May 10, 2022.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: May 6, 2022 1:30 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CBSE, CISCE Exams 2022 LIVE: Class 12 Term 2 Sociology Exam Starts, ICSE Semester 2 Hindi Paper At 2 PM
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Term 2 Exam Tomorrow; Paper Pattern, Guidelines For Candidates
TS Inter 1st Year Exams 2022 From Today; Guidelines For Candidates
ICSE Semester 2 Class 10 Hindi Paper Today; Reporting Time, Other Guidelines
CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Sociology Exam Today; Key Points For Students
KVPY Admit Card 2022 Released; Check How To Download, Other Important Details
KEAM 2022 Registration Deadline Extended; Check Revised Date, Important Details
KEAM 2022 registration deadline has been extended till May 10, 2022
Image credit: Shutterstock

KEAM 2022 Registration: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has reopened the registration process for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical, or KEAM 2022. Candidates who are willing to take KEAM 2022 exam can now submit their online application form on the official website-cee.kerala.gov.in till May 10, 2022. Previously, the CEE closed the KEAM 2022 application window on April 30, 2022, however, the KEAM registration process has been reopened and extended till May 10, 2022.

The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical, or KEAM 2022, will be conducted on July 3, 2022. To submit the KEAM 2022 application form, aspirants must go through certain steps including registration, filling the form, uploading documents and payment etc.

Candidates have to pay the KEAM 2022 application fee of Rs 700 for a single course and Rs 900 for both Engineering and Architecture programmes. The reserved category candidates have to pay Rs 300 and 400 for single and double applications respectively.

Documents Required For KEAM 2022 Registration

  • Non-creamy layer certificate for state education purpose

  • Caste certificate

  • Community certificate

  • Income certificate from the village officer

  • Non-Creamy Layer Certificates from the village officer

  • Identity proof including birth certificate or school certificate

  • Economically-weaker section certificate (if applicable)

  • Community certificate (if applicable)

Students passed Kerala Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) or its equivalent examination with Physics and Mathematics as mandatory subjects and Chemistry as optional (to be substituted by Computer Science or Biotechnology or Biology, as the case may be) with at least 45 per cent marks will able to apply for KEAM exam 2022.

Click here for more Education News
Kerala Engineering Architecture & Medical Examination

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya To Release Second Merit List Today At Kvsangathan.nic.in
KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya To Release Second Merit List Today At Kvsangathan.nic.in
CBSE, CISCE Exams 2022 LIVE: Class 12 Term 2 Sociology Exam Starts, ICSE Semester 2 Hindi Paper At 2 PM
Live | CBSE, CISCE Exams 2022 LIVE: Class 12 Term 2 Sociology Exam Starts, ICSE Semester 2 Hindi Paper At 2 PM
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Term 2 Exam Tomorrow; Paper Pattern, Guidelines For Candidates
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Term 2 Exam Tomorrow; Paper Pattern, Guidelines For Candidates
DUTA Claims Students Unable To Register For CoA From Delhi University's NTA Portal
DUTA Claims Students Unable To Register For CoA From Delhi University's NTA Portal
TS Inter 1st Year Exams 2022 From Today; Guidelines For Candidates
TS Inter 1st Year Exams 2022 From Today; Guidelines For Candidates
.......................... Advertisement ..........................