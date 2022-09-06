KEAM 2022 Rank List Out At Cee.kerala.gov.in, Vishwanath Vinod Tops

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download KEAM 2022 rank list at cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM 2022 Result: The Commissioner of Entrance Examination, CEE Kerala today, September 6 announced the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Entrance Exam, KEAM 2022 rank list for the engineering exam. The candidates can check and download the rank list on the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in.

Latest: Try KEAM 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances in Engineering colleges. Use Now

Don't Miss: KEAM 2022 Cut-Offs with Opening & Closing Ranks. Check Now

B.Tech @Reva University. Ranked #6 in India by IIRF. Highest CTC 36 LPA, 450+ Recruiters. Apply Now

Vishwanath Vinod has topped the KEAM 2022 engineering exam with 596.80 score. A total of 58,570 candidates got qualified in the KEAM 2022 exam out of 77,005 candidates appeared. As many as 29,444 male candidates and 29,126 female candidates got qualified in the KEAM 2022.

KEAM Result 2022: Merit List

Vishwanath Vinod Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil Navajyoth B Krishnan Ann Mary Anupam Loy Geeto Rhea Mary Varghese Edward Nathan Varghese Aman Rishal C H Dev Elvis Kannath Aryan S Namboodiri.

KEAM Result 2022: How To Check Merit List

Go to the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in

On the homepage, click on KEAM 2022 rank list

KEAM 2022 rank list will appear on the screen

Download KEAM 2022 merit list, take a print out for further reference.

KEAM 2022 result was earlier released on August 4. The qualified candidates will be eligible for KEAM 2022 counseling and seat allotment process, which will take place in August or September.