  • Home
  • Education
  • KEAM 2022 Rank List Out At Cee.kerala.gov.in, Vishwanath Vinod Tops

KEAM 2022 Rank List Out At Cee.kerala.gov.in, Vishwanath Vinod Tops

KEAM 2022 Result: Vishwanath Vinod has topped the KEAM 2022 engineering exam with 596.80 score. A total of 58,570 candidates got qualified in the KEAM 2022 exam out of 77,005 candidates appeared

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 6, 2022 2:18 pm IST
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers View More
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

KEAM 2022 Provisional Category List Out At Cee.kerala.gov.in
KEAM Result 2022 Out; Direct Link, How To Check
KEAM 2022: Application Correction Window Opens, Steps To Make Changes
Kerala KEAM 2022 Result Expected Soon; Direct Link, Websites To Check
KEAM 2022 Result: Check Release Date And Time
KEAM 2022: Last Date To Raise Objections On Answer Key Today
KEAM 2022 Rank List Out At Cee.kerala.gov.in, Vishwanath Vinod Tops
Download KEAM 2022 rank list at cee.kerala.gov.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

KEAM 2022 Result: The Commissioner of Entrance Examination, CEE Kerala today, September 6 announced the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Entrance Exam, KEAM 2022 rank list for the engineering exam. The candidates can check and download the rank list on the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in.

Latest: Try KEAM 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances in Engineering colleges. Use Now
Don't Miss: KEAM 2022 Cut-Offs with Opening & Closing Ranks. Check Now
B.Tech @Reva University. Ranked #6 in India by IIRF. Highest CTC 36 LPA, 450+ Recruiters. Apply Now

Vishwanath Vinod has topped the KEAM 2022 engineering exam with 596.80 score. A total of 58,570 candidates got qualified in the KEAM 2022 exam out of 77,005 candidates appeared. As many as 29,444 male candidates and 29,126 female candidates got qualified in the KEAM 2022.

KEAM Result 2022: Merit List

  1. Vishwanath Vinod
  2. Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil
  3. Navajyoth B Krishnan
  4. Ann Mary
  5. Anupam Loy Geeto
  6. Rhea Mary Varghese
  7. Edward Nathan Varghese
  8. Aman Rishal C H
  9. Dev Elvis Kannath
  10. Aryan S Namboodiri.

KEAM Result 2022: How To Check Merit List

  • Go to the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on KEAM 2022 rank list
  • KEAM 2022 rank list will appear on the screen
  • Download KEAM 2022 merit list, take a print out for further reference.

KEAM 2022 result was earlier released on August 4. The qualified candidates will be eligible for KEAM 2022 counseling and seat allotment process, which will take place in August or September.

Click here for more Education News
KEAM Rank List
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Take States On Board To Prepare Plan For Modernisation Of Over 10 Lakh Govt Schools: Arvind Kejriwal To PM
Take States On Board To Prepare Plan For Modernisation Of Over 10 Lakh Govt Schools: Arvind Kejriwal To PM
UGC Invites Applications For Fellowships, Research Grants; Apply Now
UGC Invites Applications For Fellowships, Research Grants; Apply Now
JEE Advanced 2022 Result: Last Year's Cut-Off, Percentage Marks
JEE Advanced 2022 Result: Last Year's Cut-Off, Percentage Marks
JoSAA Counselling 2022: Know Last Year NIT Opening, Closing Rank For BTech Computer Science And Engineering
JoSAA Counselling 2022: Know Last Year NIT Opening, Closing Rank For BTech Computer Science And Engineering
WBJEE 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Seat Allotment 2022 Result Tomorrow; Details Here
WBJEE 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Seat Allotment 2022 Result Tomorrow; Details Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................