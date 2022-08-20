  • Home
KEAM 2022 Provisional Category List Out At Cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM 2022: Separate category-wise lists for the different course groups will be published after the rank lists of the respective courses are published, an official statement said.

Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 20, 2022 10:27 am IST

KEAM 2022 provisional list out
New Delhi:

The Office of the Commissioner of Entrance Test (CEE) has issued the provisional category list for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM). The cee.kerala.gov.in website is hosting the KEAM 2022 provisional category list. The category list has been prepared by including those candidates, who have submitted valid documents to prove category, or community claims. Separate category-wise lists for the different course groups will be published after the rank lists of the respective courses are published, an official statement said.

CEE Kerala has also provided the provision for those candidates, who have genuine complaints regarding the KEAM 2022 provisional category list. Candidates with complaints can send email to the CEE with KEAM application number and name through the mail id -- ceekinfo.cee@kerala.gov.in by August 23 (12 noon). The KEAM 2022 final category list will be issued on August 24 after addressing the valid complaints.

CEE in the statement said: “Copies of certificate or documents should not be attached with the complaints. No fresh claims will be entertained at any instance during this stage.”

As per the provisions laid down in the KEAM 2022 prospectus, only candidates belonging to Keralite category, the statement added, are eligible for Communal or Special reservation or any fee concession. Hence, the reservation claims of those candidates who have not cleared the defect in Nativity as 'Keralite' have been cancelled. If defects still exist in the nativity, the same can be cleared through the Candidate Portal by submitting valid documents by the candidates. However, cancelled claims will not be restored, it added.

