KEAM 2022 Option Registration Window Opens; Details Here

KEAM Counselling 2022: The trial allotment list will be released on September 18, the first phase allotment list will be released on September 21

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 15, 2022 2:56 pm IST

KEAM 2022 Option Registration Window Opens; Details Here
The first phase allotment list will be released on September 21
Image credit: shutterstock.com

KEAM 2022 Counselling: The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Entrance Exam, KEAM 2022 option registration window has been opened. The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has asked the students who appeared for KEAM 2022 to complete option registration through official website- cee.kerala.gov.in.

The seat allotment will be done on the basis of preferences chosen by students. The trial allotment list will be released on September 18, the first phase allotment list will be released on September 21. The candidates can pay their fees online till September 26. "Candidates will loose the seat failing to make the payment. They will also not be considered for the higher option chosen by them," the notification read.

KEAM 2022 Counselling: How To Register

  1. Visit the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in
  2. Log-in using application number and password
  3. Click on 'Open Registration' link
  4. View and print list of options registered
  5. Download, and take a print out for further reference.

KEAM 2022 result was earlier released on August 4. Vishwanath Vinod has topped the KEAM 2022 engineering exam with 596.80 score. A total of 58,570 candidates got qualified in the KEAM 2022 exam out of 77,005 candidates appeared.

