KEAM 2022: The application for Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) will end today, April 30. Students seeking admission to Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Medical and allied professional degree courses in the state’s institutes can apply online at cee.kerala.gov.in by 5 pm today. KEAM 2022 will be held on July 3.

As per the KEAM prospectus, candidates who have passed Kerala Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) or its equivalent examination with Physics and Mathematics as mandatory subjects and Chemistry as optional (to be substituted by Computer Science or Biotechnology or Biology, as the case may be) with at least 45 per cent marks will be eligible to apply. Candidates belonging to reserved categories will be given relaxation of five per cent marks.

Documents Required For KEAM 2022 Registration

Non-creamy layer certificate for state education purpose

Caste certificate

Community certificate

Income certificate from the village officer

Non-Creamy Layer Certificates from the village officer

Identity proof including birth certificate or school certificate

Economically-weaker section certificate (if applicable)

Community certificate (if applicable)

The NRI candidates will have to submit an additional list of documents such as passport copy, employment certificate from embassy, relationship certificate of the sponsor or student and an affidavit. Re-examination for those who are unable to appear in the KEAM 2022 entrance examination for any reasons on the scheduled dates of KEAM 2022 shall not be held under any circumstances.