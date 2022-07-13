KEAM 2022: Last Date To Raise Objections On Answer Key Today

Last date to raise objections on KEAM 2022 answer key today

The last date to raise objections on the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) answer key is today, July 13. The Office of the Controller of Examinations, or CEE, Kerala, published the answer keys of both the papers of KEAM 2022 on July 4. The answer key of KEAM is published on the official website of CEE -- cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates are able to raise objections against the KEAM 2022 answer key till 5 pm today. To raise objections, students have to pay Rs 100 per question and support the objection with relevant supporting documents. However, the claims, if found valid, CEE will refund the amount for that question.

Latest: Try KEAM 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances in Engineering colleges. Use Now

Don't Miss: KEAM 2022 Cut-Offs with Opening & Closing Ranks. Check Now

B.Tech @Reva University. Ranked #6 in India by IIRF. Highest CTC 36 LPA, 450+ Recruiters. Apply Now

“Complaints regarding the Answer Keys, if any, may be forwarded to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations along with supporting documents and fee @ Rs100 per question by way of DD drawn in favour of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, payable at Thiruvananthapuram, by post or hand delivery so as to reach the office on or before 13.07.2022, 5.00 PM,” a CEE Kerala statement said.

“If the complaint filed is found to be genuine, the fee remitted for that question will be refunded. Complaints received after the stipulated time and without requisite fee will not be considered under any circumstances. Complaints received via E-mail/ Fax will not be considered,” it added.

KEAM is held for admission to various professional degree courses in the state’s institutes. KEAM is held as a pen-paper based examination for a period of two hours and thirty minutes duration. KEAM 2022 was held on July 4 at exam centres located at Mumbai, Delhi and Dubai. KEAM 2022 result will be announced after considering the challenges in the answer key.