KEAM 2022 First Seat Allotment List Released; Details Here

Download KEAM 2022 round one seat allotment list at cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM 2022: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala released the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2022 first allotment list today, September 21. The KEAM 2022 college-wise first allotment list for various engineering and architecture courses is available on the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in.