KEAM 2022 First Seat Allotment List Released; Details Here

KEAM 2022: The KEAM 2022 college-wise first allotment list for various engineering and architecture courses is available on the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 21, 2022 2:05 pm IST

Image credit: shutterstock.com

KEAM 2022: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala released the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2022 first allotment list today, September 21. The KEAM 2022 college-wise first allotment list for various engineering and architecture courses is available on the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in.

KEAM allotment KEAM Allotment Results
