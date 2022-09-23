  • Home
KEAM 2022 First Final Allotment List Released At Cee.kerala.gov.in; Details Here

KEAM 2022: The option confirmation facility for KEAM 2022 second phase allotment will open on September 24, as per the notification

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 23, 2022 8:40 am IST

KEAM 2022 first final allotment list released
Image credit: shutterstock.com

KEAM 2022: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala released the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2022 first final allotment list today, September 23. The candidates can check and download the college-wise KEAM 2022 first final allotment list on the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in. Earlier, the KEAM 2022 first allotment list was out on September 21.

The candidates can download KEAM 2022 first allotment list using the application number and password. Candidates must confirm the KEAM 2022 allotment and submit the processing fee until September 26. If a candidate fails to pay the processing fee, they will not be allotted seats and will also not be considered for the higher option chosen by them.

KEAM 2022: How To Check First Allotment List

  1. Visit the official website-- cee.kerala.gov.in
  2. Click on the 'KEAM 2022' round one allotment result tab
  3. Log-in using the application number and password
  4. KEAM 2022 first allotment will appear on the screen
  5. Check the allotment PDF and download it for further reference.

The option confirmation facility for second phase allotment will open on September 24, as per the notification. KEAM 2022 result was earlier announced on August 4, and a total of 58,570 candidates got qualified.

KEAM allotment KEAM Allotment Results
