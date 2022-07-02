KEAM 2022 Exam On July 4; Check Preparation Strategy, Admit Card Details

Image credit: Shutterstock KEAM 2022 exam on July 4

KEAM 2022: The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2022 will be held on Monday, July 4. The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala will conduct the KEAM 2022 entrance exam in offline mode (pen-and-paper-based mode). The KEAM admit card 2022 has already been released. Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website -- cee.kerala.gov.in, and download the hall ticket for KEAM using their application number and password.

The Kerala KEAM is held as a state-level entrance exam for admission to Engineering, Architecture and Medical (Pharmacy) courses at institutes in the state. The KEAM rank lists of KEAM are prepared on a 50:50 formula – 50 per cent marks from Plus Two board exams and 50 per cent from the entrance exam results.

How To Download KEAM Admit Card 2022:

Visit the official website of CEE Kerala-- cee.kerala.gov.in On the homepage, click on the 'KEAM 2022 Candidate's Portal' Enter your application number and password The KEAM admit card will be displayed on the screen Download it and take a printout for future references

KEAM 2022: Preparation Strategy

Remain focused and maintain a positive attitude while studying.

Develop speed by solving mock tests.

Practice sample papers that will give a fair idea about the pattern of questions and help one improve time management.

Solve the previous year’s KEAM papers for understanding the level of questions asked.

Don’t get overstressed. Five to six hours of sleep every night is a must before KEAM 2022 for physical and mental fitness.

KEAM 2022 Exam Day Guidelines