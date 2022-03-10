KEAM 2022 Entrance Exam In June; Registration Begins Soon

Image credit: Shutterstock KEAM 2022 Date announced (representational)

KEAM 2022 Date: Engineering and Pharmacy exams of the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical (KEAM) 2022 entrance examination will take place on June 12, the office of the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) has said. For Physics and Chemistry subjects, the test will be conducted in the morning shift – from 10 am to 12:30 pm – and for the Mathematics paper, the test will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

Registrations for KEAM 2022 will be conducted on cee.kerala.gov.in. The schedule for registration and other related activities has not been announced yet.

KEAM is a state-level entrance examination for admission to Engineering, Architecture and Medical (Pharmacy) courses at participating institutes of Kerala.

KEAM rank lists are prepared on a 50:50 formula – 50 per cent marks from Class 12th or plus two board exams and 50 per cent from the entrance exam results

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) also responsible for conducting entrance examinations and counselling process for admission to professional courses like three year LLB , five year LLB, LLM, BPharm (lateral entry), PG Ayurveda, PG Homoeo, PG Nursing, PG Medical, PG Dental, and PG Pharmacy.

The allotments are made through a Single Window System of the Centralized Allotment Process (CAP)

CEE Kerala also conducts the state quota counselling process for admission to undergraduate medical courses for NEET qualified candidates.