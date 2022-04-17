KEAM 2022 Deferred, To Be Held On July 3

KEAM 2022 is scheduled to be held on July 3. The candidates can apply on the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in till April 30

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Apr 17, 2022 4:59 pm IST | Source: Careers360
01 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 01 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

KEAM 2022: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has deferred the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical (KEAM) 2022 entrance exam. KEAM 2022 is scheduled to be held on July 3, which was earlier scheduled to be held on June 26. The KEAM 2022 exam date was postponed to avoid clash with JEE Main which is scheduled to be held in two sessions- June 20 to 29 and July 21 to 30.

Interested candidates can apply on the official website of KEAM- cee.kerala.gov.in till April 30. To get registered for KEAM 2022, a candidate must go through a few mandatory steps. From filling the personal details to uploading documents and processing towards the payment window, there will be a certain process to follow while applying for the examination.

KEAM is a state-level entrance examination for admission to Engineering, Architecture and Medical (Pharmacy) courses at participating institutes of Kerala. KEAM rank lists are prepared on a 50:50 formula – 50 per cent marks from Class 12th or plus two board exams and 50 per cent from the entrance exam results

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) also responsible for conducting entrance examinations and counselling process for admission to professional courses like three year LLB , five year LLB, LLM, BPharm (lateral entry), PG Ayurveda, PG Homeo, PG Nursing, PG Medical, PG Dental, and PG Pharmacy. The allotments are made through a Single Window System of the Centralized Allotment Process (CAP)

CEE Kerala also conducts the state quota counselling process for admission to undergraduate medical courses for NEET qualified candidates.

KEAM admit card KEAM Postponed

