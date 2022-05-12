KEAM 2022 Course Addition Facility Window Closes Today; Check Steps, Details

Image credit: Shutterstock KEAM 2022: Course addition facility window will be closed today

KEAM 2022 Registration: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) will be closing the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical, or KEAM 2022, course addition window today, May 12. Candidates who have already registered for KEAM 2022 and want to add additional courses can apply for the KEAM exam 2022 by 5 pm today. The KEAM course addition facility window opened on May 11, 2022. The KEAM 2022 course addition facility is available on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in. The KEAM 2022 registration process was concluded on May 10, 2022. Earlier, the CEE was supposed to end the KEAM registration 2022 on April 30, However, the deadline was extended for students to get additional time.

The CEE had issued an official notice of the KEAM 2022 course addition facility on its website. “Candidates adding Medical & Medical allied courses in their KEAM 2022 Application, will have to be qualified in NEET-UG 2022 conducted by NTA and those who add Architecture course, will have to be qualified in NATA conducted by Council of Architecture, for figuring in the respective rank lists under KEAM 2022,” the notice reads.

Here, the candidate who has successfully registered for KEAM 2022 in engineering, medical or architecture, can apply for another course along with their previous course choices.

KEAM 2022 Courses Addition facility: How To Apply

Visit the CEE official website- cee.kerala.gov.in Click on the KEAM 2022 online application option on the homepage. Click on the option ‘Login’ and submit the application number and password. Add the course of your choice on the new page that appeared on the screen and pay the application fee. Submit the application form Download it for future references.

“The application fee: if any, required for the addition of courses to the existing application has to be paid online within the above mentioned time limit,” The official notice reads.