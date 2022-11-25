KEAM 2022 Counselling: UG Medical Round 2 Allotment List Out; Direct Link

The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala has issued the KEAM round 2 allotment result 2022 for MBBS, BDS programmes. Candidates registered for the Kerala NEET UG counselling 2022 can check the second round allotment result on the official website-- cee.kerala.gov.in. CEE Kerala has prepared the Medical second round allotment result considering the NEET merit, online options filed by the candidates and availability of the seats.

Aspirants can download their KEAM UG Medical second allotment letter using their application number, password and access code. About 5,563 candidates have been selected in KEAM UG round 2 allotment for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes. Eligible candidates are required to remit the admission fees specified in the allotment memo from November 25 to November 28, 2022. After accepting the allotment candidates need to join the course or college by November 28, 2022.

KEAM UG Medical Round 2 Allotment Result 2022: How To Check

Go to the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in

Click on 'KEAM 2022- Candidate portal' tab

Log in with the application number, password and access code

The MBBS, BDS second allotment will be displayed on the screen

Download the allotment memo and take a print for further reference.

Direct Link: KEAM UG Medical Round 2 Allotment Result 2022

Candidates who are admitted under all India Quota (AIQ) MBBS and BDS seats have not been considered for this phase of allotment to MBBS/BDS courses in this state. The CEE Kerala will conduct the allotment to vacant MBBS course seats in the mop-up round. In KEAM 2022 mop-up counselling course/college changes will be allowed subject to the Government's directions.

