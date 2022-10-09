KEAM 2022 Counselling: Round 3 Registration Begins; Steps To Apply

Image credit: Shutterstock KEAM 2022 counselling round 3 online regiatration is ongoing.

KEAM 2022 Counselling: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has opened the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2022 round 3 counselling registration window. Candidates can register online for the KEAM 2022 counselling round 3 through the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in. Round 3 is the final phase of CEE allocation to self-financing engineering institutions.

Latest: KEAM Previous Year Question/Sample Papers. Download Now

Colleges Accepting Applications: To check the list of Institutions accepting B.Tech/ B.E Applications. Click Here

B.Tech @Reva University. Ranked #6 in India by IIRF. Highest CTC 36 LPA, 450+ Recruiters. Apply Now

The facility for online option confirmation and for rearranging the existing options or deleting the unwanted options or filing fresh options for the new courses and colleges started on October 7. The choice-filling process for KEAM counselling 2022 round 3 will end on October 11 at 4 pm. Candidates will not be considered for seat allocation if they fail to confirm their choices online. The KEAM 2022 round 3 seat allotment result will be declared on October 13, 2022.

KEAM 2022 Round 3 Counselling: Steps to Apply

At first, go to the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in.

Click on KEAM 2022 candidate portal on the homepage.

Enter the application number and password.

Enter the necessary details in the given space.

Download and take a printout of the form for further processing.

The online registration process is the first step in the KEAM round 3 counselling procedure, which is then followed by entering and locking of choices, seat allotment results and finally reporting to the allotted institution.