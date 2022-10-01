  • Home
Candidates who have obtained a new allotment must deposit the fees before October 11.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 1, 2022 2:51 pm IST

KEAM 2022 Counselling: Round 2 Final Seat Allotment Out; Direct Link Here
Candidates can download the KEAM 2022 round 2 allotment through - cee.kerala.gov.in.
Image credit: Shutterstock

KEAM Counselling 2022: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has declared the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2022 round 2 final allotment result. Candidates can check and download the KEAM 2022 round 2 allotment through the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in.

Latest: Try KEAM 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances in Engineering colleges. Use Now
Don't Miss: KEAM 2022 Cut-Offs with Opening & Closing Ranks. Check Now
KEAM 2022 Counselling Round 2 Final Seat Allotment Direct Link

The name of the candidate, roll number, allotted course, college, category of allotment and fee details are released through the KEAM seat allotment round 2 list. the Kerala engineering entrance exam cutoff has also been released along with the KEAM round 2 allotment results.

Candidates who have obtained a new allotment must deposit the fees mentioned in the allocation letter at any of Kerala's Head post offices or by online payment before October 11 by 2 pm. All students assigned seats must report to the institution on October 11 by 3 pm.

KEAM 2022 Round 2 Allotment List: Steps To Download

  • Visit the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in
  • Click on KEAM 2022 portal.
  • Then click on the final allotment list link.
  • The second provisional allotment will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and take a printout of the allotment list for further reference.
KEAM Kerala
