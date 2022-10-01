KEAM 2022 Counselling: Round 2 Final Seat Allotment Out; Direct Link Here

Image credit: Shutterstock Candidates can download the KEAM 2022 round 2 allotment through - cee.kerala.gov.in.

KEAM Counselling 2022: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has declared the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2022 round 2 final allotment result. Candidates can check and download the KEAM 2022 round 2 allotment through the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in.

The name of the candidate, roll number, allotted course, college, category of allotment and fee details are released through the KEAM seat allotment round 2 list. the Kerala engineering entrance exam cutoff has also been released along with the KEAM round 2 allotment results.

Candidates who have obtained a new allotment must deposit the fees mentioned in the allocation letter at any of Kerala's Head post offices or by online payment before October 11 by 2 pm. All students assigned seats must report to the institution on October 11 by 3 pm.

KEAM 2022 Round 2 Allotment List: Steps To Download