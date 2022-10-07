KEAM 2022: CEE Kerala Candidate Portal Open For NEET UG Marks For State-Seat Admissions

Kerala CEE opens candidate portal to submit NEET UG scores

The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala, has opened the facility to submit the NEET UG 2022 marks. Candidates who have appeared in NEET UG 2022 and opting for admission to Medical courses such as MBBS, BDS, Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Siddha and Unani and Allied courses including Agriculture, Forestry, Veterinary and Fisheries will be required to submit online their NEET UG 2022 result details. The CEE will then prepare the respective state rank lists. The online facility for submission of NEET UG 2022 result details has been made available on the website -- cee.kerala.gov.in on October 6 and candidates will be able to submit the result by October 12 (4 pm).

Candidates who do not submit their NEET UG 2022 results to the CEE Kerala within the stipulated time will not be considered for the preparation of rank list for Medical and Medical Allied programmes, an official statement said.

KEAM 2022: Steps to Upload NEET UG Marks