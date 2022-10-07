KEAM 2022: CEE Kerala Candidate Portal Open For NEET UG Marks For State-Seat Admissions
KEAM 2022: Candidates who do not submit their NEET UG 2022 results to the CEE Kerala within the stipulated time will not be considered for the preparation of rank list for Medical and Medical Allied programmes, an official statement said.
The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala, has opened the facility to submit the NEET UG 2022 marks. Candidates who have appeared in NEET UG 2022 and opting for admission to Medical courses such as MBBS, BDS, Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Siddha and Unani and Allied courses including Agriculture, Forestry, Veterinary and Fisheries will be required to submit online their NEET UG 2022 result details. The CEE will then prepare the respective state rank lists. The online facility for submission of NEET UG 2022 result details has been made available on the website -- cee.kerala.gov.in on October 6 and candidates will be able to submit the result by October 12 (4 pm).
KEAM 2022: Steps to Upload NEET UG Marks
- Go the official website -- cee.kerala.gov.in
- Click the link ‘KEAM 2022-Candidate Portal’
- Enter KEAM 2022 application number and password to go to the login page
- Click the Menu Item ‘NEET Result Submission’ and provide NEET UG 2022 roll number, NEET UG 2022 application number and date of birth.
- Verify the score card of NEET 2022 UG
- If the details are correct, click the ‘Verified and Submit’ button
- Take the printout of ‘NEET Result Submission Report’