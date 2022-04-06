KEAM 2022 Application Process Begins At Cee.kerala.gov.in; Here’s How To Apply

KEAM 2022 registration process begins at Cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM 2022: The registration process for Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical (KEAM) 2022 has been started by the Commissioner Entrance Exam (CEE) Kerala. Aspirants now will be able to fill the KEAM 2022 application form on the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in. The KEAM 2022 process will be concluded on April 30, 2022. However, to upload the required certificates or documents, candidates will get time till 5 pm on May 10, 2022. The KEAM 2022 entrance test will be conducted on June 26, 2022.

Recommended: Know your Admission Chances in Colleges accepting KEAM Score with KEAM College Predictor. Click Here.

Recommended : Civil Engineering: 10 IITs Placed Only 57% BTech In CE Students In Jobs In 2020-21. Read More

Recommended : Rank Below 2 Lakh In JEE Main? List Of NITs Where You Could Get A Seat. Read More

To get registered for KEAM 2022, a candidate must go through a few mandatory steps. From filling the personal details to uploading documents and processing towards the payment window, there will be a certain process to follow while applying for the examination.

KEAM 2022: How To Apply For The Examination

At first, candidates must visit the KEAM official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. Click on the direct link to fill the KEAM application form. Complete the KEAM 2022 registration process using personal details like name, gender, date of birth and others. Now login using credentials to fill the application form. Fill the details in the KEAM 2022 application form. Upload the required documents in the application for KEAM 2022. Pay the application fee in online mode. Preview all details and submit the application form.

KEAM 2022: Pointers To Follow Before Processing For Registration

Applicants should read and be aware of various Clauses mentioned in the Prospectus.

Applicant should possess a valid email ID and Mobile number.

Scanned copies of Photograph and Signature are also to be obtained in a digital format conforming to the specifications mentioned in ‘Guidelines for Upload Photograph and Signature’

Must have necessary certificates to fill up the application precisely and upload.

To download the admit card for the KEAM 2022 exam, candidates must go through the registration process and after that, the admit card will be provided to them once it is released on the portal.