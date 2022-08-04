KEAM 2022: Application Correction Window Opens, Steps To Make Changes

  • Home
The candidates can make the necessary changes through the official website cee.kerala.gov.in by entering the application number and password.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Aug 4, 2022 1:37 pm IST
Application Correction Window Opens for KEAM 2022
Image credit: Shutterstock

KEAM 2022: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has opened the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2022 application correction window for admission to Kerala Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Medical and Medical allied courses. The candidates can verify their profile and rectify the mistakes till August 10, 5 pm. The candidates can make the necessary changes through the official website cee.kerala.gov.in by entering the application number and password.

The candidates can also verify the allowed details of their claim such as personal details, photo, signature, nativity, reservation, NRI status and other benefits in the profile. Those candidates, who have any mistakes in their profile can view them by clicking the menu item ‘Memo Details’ provided on the profile page. The candidates can rectify their defects by uploading valid documents/photos/signatures as applicable before the last date.

KEAM Application Form 2022: How To Make Correction

  • Open the official website – cee.kerala.gov.in.

  • On the homepage, click on the KEAM application form correction link.

  • Enter your log-in credentials.

  • Make the required changes in the application form.

  • Check all details properly and submit the KEAM correction form.

Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) is an entrance exam conducted by the Kerala Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) for admission to engineering, arts, dentistry, and medicine programmes at participating colleges throughout Kerala.

