KEAM 2022 Admit Card Today; Steps To Download

KEAM Admit Card 2022: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE), will issue the Kerala Engineering Architecture Pharmacy and Medical Exam (KEAM) 2022 admit card today, June 10. The KEAM 2022 admit card will be available on the official website-- cee.kerala.gov.in. To download the KEAM hall ticket 2022, candidates will need to enter their application number and password.

The Kerala KEAM admit card will have mention of details like candidate's name, roll number, exam centre details, and exam day guidelines, Candidates must carefully read and adhere to the guidelines mentioned in the admit card of KEAM.

KEAM Admit Card 2022: How To Download

Visit the official website-- cee.kerala.gov.in

Click on the 'KEAM 2022 Candidate's Portal'

Enter your login credentials- application number and password

The KEAM admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download it and take a printout for future references

The CEE Kerala will conduct the KEAM 2022 exam on July 4, the paper was earlier scheduled to be held on July 3. It is a state-level entrance exam conducted for admission to Engineering, Architecture and Medical (Pharmacy) courses at institutes in Kerala. The KEAM rank lists are prepared on a 50:50 formula – 50 per cent marks from Plus Two board exams and 50 per cent from the entrance exam results.

