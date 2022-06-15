KEAM 2022 Admit Card Out; Check How To Download

KEAM Admit Card 2022: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has issued the KEAM admit card on the official website -- cee.kerala.gov.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 15, 2022 11:49 am IST
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

KEAM 2022 admit card available at cee.kerala.gov.in
New Delhi:

The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical, or KEAM, admit card has been released. The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has issued the KEAM admit card on the official website -- cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can download the KEAM 2022 admit card with the help of the system-generated application number and password. The KEAM 2022 admit card mentions details of the candidates and the schedule of the examination.

“KEAM-2022 Admit Card for Engineering and Pharmacy Entrance Examination is available. Candidates who have applied for Engineering/Pharmacy Course can download Admit Card. Login into the Candidate Portal,” a statement on the official website read.

KEAM 2022 Admit Card: Steps To Download

  1. Visit the official website-- cee.kerala.gov.in
  2. Click on the 'KEAM 2022 Candidate's Portal'
  3. Enter your login credentials- application number and password
  4. The KEAM admit card will be displayed on the screen
  5. Download it and take a printout for future references

The CEE Kerala will hold the KEAM 2022 exam on July 4. KEAM is held as a state-level entrance exam for admission to Engineering, Architecture and Medical (Pharmacy) courses at institutes in Kerala. The KEAM rank lists are prepared on a 50:50 formula – 50 per cent marks from Plus Two board exams and 50 per cent from the entrance exam results.

KEAM Hall Ticket
