KEAM 2022 Admit Card Out; Check How To Download

KEAM 2022 admit card available at cee.kerala.gov.in

The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical, or KEAM, admit card has been released. The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has issued the KEAM admit card on the official website -- cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can download the KEAM 2022 admit card with the help of the system-generated application number and password. The KEAM 2022 admit card mentions details of the candidates and the schedule of the examination.

“KEAM-2022 Admit Card for Engineering and Pharmacy Entrance Examination is available. Candidates who have applied for Engineering/Pharmacy Course can download Admit Card. Login into the Candidate Portal,” a statement on the official website read.

KEAM 2022 Admit Card: Steps To Download

Visit the official website-- cee.kerala.gov.in Click on the 'KEAM 2022 Candidate's Portal' Enter your login credentials- application number and password The KEAM admit card will be displayed on the screen Download it and take a printout for future references

The CEE Kerala will hold the KEAM 2022 exam on July 4. KEAM is held as a state-level entrance exam for admission to Engineering, Architecture and Medical (Pharmacy) courses at institutes in Kerala. The KEAM rank lists are prepared on a 50:50 formula – 50 per cent marks from Plus Two board exams and 50 per cent from the entrance exam results.