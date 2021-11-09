  • Home
KEAM 2021 Round 3 Seat Allotment List Today; Details Here

Office of the Controller of Examinations (CEE) Kerala will release the third list of seat allotment at cee.kerala.gov.in today, November 9.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 9, 2021 10:34 am IST

KEAM 2021 round 3 seat allotment list today
New Delhi:

The Office of the Controller of Examinations (CEE) Kerala, will release the Round 3 seat allotment result today, November 9. Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical, or KEAM, is held for admission to various professional degree courses in the state’s institutes. As soon as the KEAM 2021 round 3 seat allotment results are released, students will be able to access and download the allotment list at the official website of CEE -- cee.kerala.gov.in. KEAM round 3 seat allotment has been done on the basis of a centralised allotment process (CAP).

Candidates shortlisted for KEAM 2021 seat allotment will be required to confirm their admission by paying the application fee.

CEE Kerala has published the KEAM rank list 2021 on October 7. In the Engineering stream, a total of 73,977 students appeared in KEAM 2021, of whom 51,031 have qualified. The number of students included in the rank list is 47,629.

How To Check KEAM Seat Allotment

STEP 1: Go to the official website -- cee.kerala.gov.in

STEP 2: On the Home Page, click ‘KEAM 2020 - Candidate Portal’

STEP 3: Login with the KEAM application numbers and passwords

STEP 4: Click and access the KEAM first phase of seat allotment result

