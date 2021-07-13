  • Home
Kerala State Entrance Exam, KEAM 2021, Postponed

The entrance exam for admission to engineering and pharmacy courses in the state was earlier scheduled to be held on July 24.

Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jul 13, 2021 4:35 pm IST

KEAM 2021 postponed
New Delhi:

The Kerala Engineering/Pharmacy Entrance Examination (KEAM 2021) has been postponed. The entrance exam for admission to engineering and pharmacy courses in the state was earlier scheduled to be held on July 24. It has been postponed as the date clashed with the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main scheduled from July 20 to July 25.

“As the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) is scheduled to be conducted during the last week of July 2021, the Entrance Examination for admission to Engineering and Pharmacy courses scheduled to be conducted on 24.07.2021 is postponed. The revised date will be announced later,” the official notice read.

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, or CEE, Kerala conducts this test over multiple KEAM exam centres across Kerala, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai.

Candidates who have passed Kerala Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) or its equivalent examination with Physics and Mathematics as mandatory subjects while Chemistry as optional (to be substituted by Computer Science or Biotechnology or Biology, as the case may be) with at least 45 per cent marks are eligible to apply.

Candidates belonging to SC, ST, SEBC and PwD categories will be given relaxation of 5 per cent marks.

Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical, or KEAM, is held for admission to BTech, BArch, Pharmacy and Medical related courses in the state’s institutes. Candidates who pass KEAM 2021 exam are invited to participate in the counselling process. Admissions to the respective engineering, architecture and medical courses are offered based on the candidates’ ranks.

KEAM Engineering Entrance Exam KEAM Postponed
