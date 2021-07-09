KEAM 2021 Postponed Due To Clash With JEE Main, New Date Later

Image credit: Shutterstock KEAM 2021 postponed due to clash with JEE Main 2021 exam date

Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has announced the postponement of Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2021 due to a clash with the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2021 exam date. Candidates who have registered to appear in Architecture medical exam can visit the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in, and check the official notification.

Recommended: Download KEAM Free Previous Year Question Papers along with answers. Click Here

KEAM was scheduled to be held on July 24, 2021. The new schedule will be published later, the official statement said.

“As the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) is scheduled to be conducted during the last week of July 2021, the Entrance Examination for admission to Engineering and Pharmacy courses scheduled to be conducted on 24.07.2021 is postponed. The revised date will be announced later,” read the official circular.

Former Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had on July 6 announced the schedule of pending JEE Main 2021 examination.

The third session of JEE Main will be held from July 20 to 25 for Paper 1 (BE/BTech), and the fourth session will be conducted from July 27 to August 2, 2021.

KEAM is held for admission to BTech, BArch, Pharmacy and Medical related courses in the state’s institutes. Candidates who pass KEAM 2021 exam are invited to participate in the counselling process. Admissions to the respective engineering, architecture and medical courses are offered based on the candidates’ ranks.

KEAM is a pen-and-paper based test. The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, or CEE, Kerala conducts this test over multiple KEAM exam centres across Kerala, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai.