KEAM 2021: Kerala’s Entrance Exam Tomorrow, Result On Hold

KEAM entrance exam 2021: Kerala Engineering, Agriculture, Medical (KEAM) 2021 entrance exam will be conducted tomorrow, August 5. KEAM admit card 2021 has been released at cee.kerala.gov.in and students can download it using their application number and password. Though the exam will be conducted as per schedule, the Kerala High Court has asked the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) not to declare results.

Two students and the Kerala CBSE School Managements Association had approached the High Court requesting its direction to the CEE for preparing “the rank list for admission to professional courses purely on the basis of the marks secured by the candidates in the entrance examination,” according to a report by Mathrubhumi.

KEAM rank lists are prepared on a 50:50 formula – 50 per cent marks from 12th board exams and 50 per cent from the entrance exam results – the report said. While Kerala Plus Two exams were conducted and the results are out, CBSE Class 12 results have been declared based on an alternative assessment scheme.

The High Court said KEAM result must not be published until the court pronounces the verdict in the case. Kerala’s Additional Advocate General told the court that the government was “contemplating a decision on the issues and the same will be taken as expeditiously.

Telangana is another state where weightage to the Engineering, Medical, and Agriculture entrance exam – TS EAMCET – is given to Class 12 board results. However, in the absence of board exams, the Telangana government has decided not to give 25 per cent weightage to Class 12 marks.