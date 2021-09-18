  • Home
  • Education
  • KEAM 2021: Kerala Entrance Exam Result Announced

KEAM 2021: Kerala Entrance Exam Result Announced

Along with the declaration of KEAM result, CEE Kerala has also released the individual crore cards.The KEAM 2021 score card and the result have been released on the official website of CEE -- cee.kerala.gov.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 18, 2021 11:30 am IST

RELATED NEWS

KEAM 2021: Kerala’s Entrance Exam Tomorrow, Result To Be Kept On Hold
KEAM 2021 Admit Card Released; Direct Link, Exam Date Here
Kerala State Entrance Exam, KEAM 2021, Postponed
KEAM 2021 Postponed Due To Clash With JEE Main, New Date Later
Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) Online Application Starts; Details Here
Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) Date Announced
KEAM 2021: Kerala Entrance Exam Result Announced
KEAM 2021 result announced
New Delhi:

The Office of the Controller of Examinations (CEE) Kerala, has announced the KEAM result. Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical, or KEAM, held for admission to various professional degree courses in the state’s institutes was conducted on August 5. Along with the declaration of KEAM result, CEE Kerala has also released the individual crore cards.The KEAM 2021 score card and the result have been released on the official website of CEE -- cee.kerala.gov.in.

Recommended: Know your Admission Chances in Colleges accepting KEAM Score with KEAM College Predictor. Click Here.

How To Check KEAM Result

STEP 1: Go to the official website

STEP 2: On the Home Page, click ‘KEAM 2021 - Candidate Portal’

STEP 3: Login with the KEAM application numbers and passwords

STEP 4: Click and access the KEAM result

The KEAM answer keys were released earlier and students had the provision to challenge. Accordingly, a CEE Kerala statement said, one questions has been deleted from valuation in Engineering Paper 1 (Physics) and the score obtained for the remaining 71 questions have been multiplied by (72/71) to determine the score in Engineering Paper I (Physics), corrected to four decimal places.

No questions have been deleted from valuation in Engineering Paper 1 (Chemistry) and in Engineering Paper 2 (Mathematics), it added.

The scores obtained by the candidate in Paper 1 and Paper 2 of the Engineering Entrance Examination are added to get the total score of the candidate in the Engineering Entrance Examination.

"The score of some candidates who have not submitted the required documents to correct the defects in their application for KEAM 2021 or for some other reasons have been withheld," the CEE Kerala statement read.

Click here for more Education News
Kerala Engineering Architecture & Medical Examination
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
AP EAPCET Counselling Date 2021 Soon; Key Points For Students
AP EAPCET Counselling Date 2021 Soon; Key Points For Students
KCET 2021 Result Soon; Details On Marks Entry, Official Website To Check Results
KCET 2021 Result Soon; Details On Marks Entry, Official Website To Check Results
UP Board Class 10, 12 Improvement Exams From Today
UP Board Class 10, 12 Improvement Exams From Today
Colleges In Kerala To Reopen On October 4
Colleges In Kerala To Reopen On October 4
Rajasthan Schools To Resume Classes For 6 To 8 From September 20
Rajasthan Schools To Resume Classes For 6 To 8 From September 20
.......................... Advertisement ..........................