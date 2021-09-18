KEAM 2021: Kerala Entrance Exam Result Announced

KEAM 2021 result announced

The Office of the Controller of Examinations (CEE) Kerala, has announced the KEAM result. Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical, or KEAM, held for admission to various professional degree courses in the state’s institutes was conducted on August 5. Along with the declaration of KEAM result, CEE Kerala has also released the individual crore cards.The KEAM 2021 score card and the result have been released on the official website of CEE -- cee.kerala.gov.in.

Recommended: Know your Admission Chances in Colleges accepting KEAM Score with KEAM College Predictor. Click Here.

How To Check KEAM Result

STEP 1: Go to the official website

STEP 2: On the Home Page, click ‘KEAM 2021 - Candidate Portal’

STEP 3: Login with the KEAM application numbers and passwords

STEP 4: Click and access the KEAM result

The KEAM answer keys were released earlier and students had the provision to challenge. Accordingly, a CEE Kerala statement said, one questions has been deleted from valuation in Engineering Paper 1 (Physics) and the score obtained for the remaining 71 questions have been multiplied by (72/71) to determine the score in Engineering Paper I (Physics), corrected to four decimal places.

No questions have been deleted from valuation in Engineering Paper 1 (Chemistry) and in Engineering Paper 2 (Mathematics), it added.

The scores obtained by the candidate in Paper 1 and Paper 2 of the Engineering Entrance Examination are added to get the total score of the candidate in the Engineering Entrance Examination.

"The score of some candidates who have not submitted the required documents to correct the defects in their application for KEAM 2021 or for some other reasons have been withheld," the CEE Kerala statement read.