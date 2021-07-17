  • Home
KEAM 2021 Admit Card Released; Direct Link, Exam Date Here

Kerala Engineering, Architecture, Medical (KEAM) 2021 admit cards have been released. Students can login to the candidate portal at cee.kerala.gov.in and download their hall tickets.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 17, 2021 10:29 pm IST | Source: Careers360

KEAM 2021 will be conducted in August, admit cards released
Image credit: cee.kerala.gov.in
New Delhi:

Kerala Engineering, Architecture, Medical (KEAM) 2021 admit cards have been released. Students can login to the candidate portal at cee.kerala.gov.in and download their hall tickets. The state-level entrance exam will be conducted on August 5. Earlier it was scheduled for July 24 but the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala decided to postpone it as the exam date clashed with the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021.

Recommended: Download KEAM Free Previous Year Question Papers along with answers. Click Here

“KEAM-2021 Engineering/Pharmacy exam: Admit Card available. Login to the Candidate Portal. For more details...Engineering/Pharmacy Entrance examination is rescheduled to be conducted on August 5, 2021,” reads a notification on the CEE Kerala website.

KEAM 2021 Admit Card: Direct Link

Students can login to the candidate portal with their application numbers and download KEAM 2021 admit card. It contains exam centre details and exam day guidelines, among other information.

Announcing the postponement, CEE Kerala had earlier this month said: “As the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) is scheduled to be conducted during the last week of July 2021, the Entrance Examination for admission to Engineering and Pharmacy courses scheduled to be conducted on 24.07.2021 is postponed. The revised date will be announced later.”

KEAM is held for admission to BTech, BArch, Pharmacy and Medical related courses in the state’s institutes. Candidates who pass the KEAM 2021 exam can participate in the counselling process.

