KEAM 2020 Seat Allotment Result Out At Cee.kerala.gov.in

The Office of the Controller of Examinations (CEE) Kerala, has published the first phase of KEAM seat allotment result. The KEAM 2020 first phase of seat allotment results have been published in the official website of CEE -- www.cee.kerala.gov.in. Students who have taken the eligibility test of KEAM can check the KEAM seat allotment result. On the basis of a centralised allotment process (CAP), the KEAM 2020 first phase of seat allotment has been done.

Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical, or KEAM, is held for admission to various professional degree courses in the state’s institutes. KEAM 2020 was held as an offline pen-and-paper based examination on July 16 at 342 KEAM exam centres located at Kerala, Mumbai, Delhi and Dubai.

To Check KEAM Seat Allotment

STEP 1: Visit the direct link

STEP 2: On the Home Page, click ‘KEAM 2020 - Candidate Portal’

STEP 3: Login with the KEAM application numbers and passwords

STEP 4: Click and access the KEAM first phase of seat allotment result

What After KEAM Seat Allotment Result?

Candidates shortlisted for KEAM seat allotment will be required to confirm their admission by paying a fee of Rs 10,000. The seats have been allotted to the candidates on the basis of their merit, options entered during counselling and availability of seats.

The seat allotment process will be done in three phases depending on the seats available for a particular course in the participating colleges of KEAM 2020.