KEAM 2020 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Announced At Cee.kerala.gov.in

Office of the Controller of Examinations (CEE) Kerala has released the second round of KEAM 2020 seat allotment list at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Updated: Oct 23, 2020 5:32 pm IST

KEAM 2020 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Announced At Cee.kerala.gov.in
KEAM round 2 Seat Allotment Result Announced At Cee.kerala.gov.in
New Delhi:

The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM 2020) round 2 seat allotment list has been released on the official website of the Office of the Controller of Examinations (CEE) -- www.cee.kerala.gov.in. Aspirants seeking admission to various professional degree courses in the state’s institutes can check the last ranks of KEAM 2020 second allotment list. CEE Kerala, on the KEAM round 2 seat allotment list, has released a college-wise last rank for all the categories of students. The KEAM round two seat allotment list has been prepared on the basis of a centralised allotment process.

CEE Kerala had published the KEAM round one seat allotment list on October 7. Candidates ranking above the KEAM’s last ranks from the second allotment list will be required to confirm their admission by paying a requisite fee. The seats will be allotted to the candidates on the basis of their merit, options entered during counselling and availability of seats. The seat allotment process has been done in phases depending on the seats available for a particular course in the participating institutes of KEAM 2020.

KEAM 2020 Second Round of Seat Allotment -- Direct Link

To Check KEAM Seat Allotment

STEP 1: Visit the direct link or click on cee.kerala.gov.in

STEP 2: On the Home Page, click ‘KEAM 2020 - Candidate Portal’

STEP 3: On the next window, go to “Last rank”

STEP 4: Click and access the KEAM second phase of seat allotment result

KEAM Second Allotment KEAM 2020
