Image credit: Shutterstock KEAM 2020 Result Declared, What’s Next?

The result of the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Examination (KEAM 2020) has been declared for engineering and pharmacy aspirants. Candidates can check their results by visiting the ‘KEAM 2020 Candidate Portal’ of the official website, cee.keralagov.in, an official statement said. Out of the 71,742 students who appeared for both the papers of the Engineering Entrance Examination, 56,599 students have qualified in the KEAM 2020 result, an official statement said.

Out of the 52,145 Pharmacy aspirants who appeared only for Paper I, 44,390 have qualified, the statement added.

As KEAM 2020 results have been declared, candidates will now be required to submit their qualifying exam marks for preparing the rank list.

“Candidates who have qualified in the Engineering Entrance Examination will have to submit/verify the marks obtained by them in the qualifying examination (Plus Two or equivalent) for Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry/Computer Science/Biotechnology/Biology in order to prepare the Engineering rank list 2020,” CEE Kerala said.

“The Engineering rank list will be prepared by giving equal weightage to the marks obtained in the Engineering Entrance Examination (Paper I and Paper II put together), and the grade or marks obtained for Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry/Computer Science/Biotechnology/Biology put together in the final year of the qualifying examination, after effecting the standardization procedure as described in Clause 9.7.4 (b)(iii) of the prospectus for KEAM 2020,” the board said.

Similarly, the BPharm rank list will be prepared based on the marks scored in Paper 1 (Physics and Chemistry) and as mentioned KEAM 2020 prospectus, the board said.

The facility for online submission or verification of marks will be available on the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in up to September 10, the board said.

KEAM 2020 was held as a pen and paper based test on July 16 at 342 exam centres located at Kerala, Mumbai, Delhi and Dubai.