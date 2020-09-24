KEAM 2020 Rank List Released At Cee.kerala.gov.in; Check Highlights And Toppers List
KEAM 2020 Rank List: Commissioner of Examination (CEE) has released KEAM 2020 rank at cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can download KEAM rank list 2020, by logging in to the KEAM candidate's portal using application number, password.
KEAM Rank List 2020: The Commissioner of Examination (CEE), Kerala, has released the KEAM 2020 rank list for Engineering and Pharmacy programmes. Candidates can check their Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Entrance Exam (KEAM) 2020 result by logging in to the official website, cee.karala.gov.in. According to official information, as many as 71,742 candidates appeared in the engineering entrance examination out of whom 56,599 have qualified.
In Pharmacy, out of 54,837 candidates who took KEAM 2020, as many as 47,081 have been included in the rank list.
The Engineering and Pharmacy Entrance Exam was conducted at 342 exam centres in Kerala, New Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai.
KEAM 2020 Rank List: Engineering Result Highlights
Male Candidates
Female Candidates
Total
Appeared
35,783
35,959
71,742
Qualified
27,054
29,545
56,599
Included in rank list
25,503
27,733
53,236
KEAM 2020 Rank List: Pharmacy Result Highlights
Male Candidates
Female Candidates
Total
Appeared
15,487
39,350
54,837
Included in the Rank list
12821
34,260
47081
Top 10 Rank holders
7
3
10
Top 100 Rank holders
42
58
100
KEAM 2020 Toppers
In Engineering, Varun K S topped KEAM 2020 with a score of 593.6776, followed by Gokul Govinf T K and Niyas Mon P in second and third places who scored 591.9297 and 585.4389 marks respectively.
In KEAM 2020 pharmacy result, Akshay K Muraleedharan emerged as the topper by scoring 469.0909 marks, followed by Joyal James at the second place who scored 468.8637 marks. The third toper of KEAM 2020 Pharmacy, Aditya Byju, scored 465.2273 marks.