KEAM 2020 Rank List Released At Cee.kerala.gov.in; Check Highlights And Toppers List

KEAM Rank List 2020: The Commissioner of Examination (CEE), Kerala, has released the KEAM 2020 rank list for Engineering and Pharmacy programmes. Candidates can check their Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Entrance Exam (KEAM) 2020 result by logging in to the official website, cee.karala.gov.in. According to official information, as many as 71,742 candidates appeared in the engineering entrance examination out of whom 56,599 have qualified.

In Pharmacy, out of 54,837 candidates who took KEAM 2020, as many as 47,081 have been included in the rank list.

The Engineering and Pharmacy Entrance Exam was conducted at 342 exam centres in Kerala, New Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai.

KEAM 2020 Rank List: Engineering Result Highlights



Male Candidates Female Candidates Total Appeared 35,783 35,959 71,742 Qualified 27,054 29,545 56,599 Included in rank list 25,503 27,733 53,236

KEAM 2020 Rank List: Pharmacy Result Highlights



Male Candidates Female Candidates Total Appeared 15,487 39,350 54,837 Included in the Rank list 12821 34,260 47081 Top 10 Rank holders 7 3 10 Top 100 Rank holders 42 58 100

In Engineering, Varun K S topped KEAM 2020 with a score of 593.6776, followed by Gokul Govinf T K and Niyas Mon P in second and third places who scored 591.9297 and 585.4389 marks respectively.

In KEAM 2020 pharmacy result, Akshay K Muraleedharan emerged as the topper by scoring 469.0909 marks, followed by Joyal James at the second place who scored 468.8637 marks. The third toper of KEAM 2020 Pharmacy, Aditya Byju, scored 465.2273 marks.