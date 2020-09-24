KEAM 2020 Rank List Released At Cee.kerala.gov.in; Check Direct Link Here

  • Home
KEAM 2020 Rank List: Commissioner of Examination, or CEE, has released the KEAM 2020 rank list on its official portal- cee.kerala.gov.in. To download the KEAM rank list 2020, candidates need to visit the official website and login to the KEAM candidate's portal using application number, password.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 24, 2020 12:08 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Commissioner of Examination, or CEE, has released the KEAM 2020 rank list on its official portal- cee.kerala.gov.in. The KEAM 2020 rank list has been released by the Government of Kerala today, September 24 at cee-kerala.org. To download the KEAM rank list 2020, candidates need to visit the official website and login to the KEAM candidate's portal using application number and password.

The KEAM rank list 2020 is being released for the candidates who appeared and qualified the entrance examination.

State Higher Education Minister, KT Jaleel, announced the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Entrance Exam (KEAM 2020) results via video conferencing today.

KEAM 2020 Rank List: How To Check The KEAM 2020 Result

Candidates can follow these steps to view the KEAM 2020 Rank List:

1- Go the official website of KEAM 2020

2- Click on the candidate portal

3- Log in using application number and password

4- Click on ‘Login’ tab

5- The KEAM rank list 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Candidates listed KEAM 2020 rank list will be eligible to participate in counselling and seat allotment process.

