KEAM 2020 Rank List To Be Released Soon At Cee.kerala.gov

KEAM 2020 rank list will be released by the Commissioner of Examination, or CEE, Government of Kerala today, September 24 at cee-kerala.org. To view the KEAM rank list 2020, candidates will be required to login to their portal by application number and password. The KEAM rank list 2020 is being released for the candidates who appeared and qualified the entrance examination.

The authorities had earlier opened the online submission of marks data for preparing the KEAM 2020 rank list from September 3 to 14.

Candidates could login to the official portal and submit their Class 12 marks through KEAM 2020-Candidate Portal. Those candidates who failed to submit their marks online would not be considered for the preparation of KEAM rank list 2020.

Candidates belonging to the general category who scored below 10 have been disqualified by the authorities. The KEAM rank list is prepared by calculating the average marks scored in KEAM entrance test 2020 and class 12 board exam. The ratio is of 50:50, which means that the equal weightage is being given to both the scores.

Candidates listed KEAM 2020 rank list will be eligible to participate in counselling and seat allotment process.

KEAM 2020 Rank List: How To Check The List

Candidates can follow these steps to view the KEAM 2020 Rank List:

1- Go the official website of KEAM 2020

2- Click on the candidate portal

3- Log in using application number and password

4- Click on ‘Login’ tab

5- The KEAM rank list 2020 will be displayed on the screen