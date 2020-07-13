KEAM 2020: Kerala CM Confirms KEAM Exam Dates, Test On July 16

KEAM 2020: Kerala CM Confirms KEAM Exam Dates

The Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has confirmed the KEAM 2020 exam dates. KEAM 2020 will be held on the already scheduled date of July 16. Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical, or KEAM, is held for admission to various professional degree courses in the state’s institutes. KEAM is a pen-and-paper based test.

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, or CEE, Kerala conducts this test over multiple KEAM exam centres across Kerala, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, CEE, Kerala had to consider several factors and make modifications accordingly to suit the needs of the students.

“Special test centres are being opened in hotspots and containment zones so that students in those areas can take the entrance exam without going out,” said the Chief Minister today confirming the KEAM exam dates. He further added: “Special arrangements will be made for those students in quarantine or those coming from red zones.”

The KEAM admit cards are already released on the official website of CEE Kerala. Students can download the KEAM admit card with the help of the system-generated application numbers and passwords till the date of the entrance exam. The KEAM 2020 admit cards mention the details of the candidate, KEAM exam centres and the schedules.