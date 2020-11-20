KEAM 2020 Eligibility Criteria For B.Arch Admission Amended; Know Details

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the Council of Architecture has announced that the condition of ‘at least 50% of marks in PCM Subjects ' for admission to B.Arch programmes has been replaced with a pass in PCM subjects only for this academic year.

Candidates will be eligible to apply for admission to B.Arch programme if she/he has passed in 10+2 scheme of examination with PCM subjects or have cleared 10+3 diploma exams with Mathematics. Earlier, it was mandatory to have 50 per cent aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics together which has now been replaced with a pass in PCM subjects.

The KEAM has amended the rule for the academic year 2020-21 only.

“Due to the pandemic situation of COVID-19, Council of Architecture has replaced the condition of ‘at least 50% of marks in PCM Subjects ' with a pass in PCM subjects only for this academic year. As per the letter, the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations has recommended amending the clause of the KEAM 2020 Prospectus,” read the notice.

KEAM B.Arch admission 2020 is based on the performance of candidates in NATA 2020 and qualifying exam only. No separate entrance exam for KEAM B.Arch is conducted.

The KEAM B.Arch 2020 rank list is prepared by giving equal weightage to the marks obtained in the NATA, conducted by the Council of Architecture, and the marks in the qualifying examination. However, this year, if a candidate has passed 10+2 examination with PCM subjects, he/she will be eligible to apply for B.Arch admission.

KEAM B.Arch 2020 counselling is being conducted in online mode through a centralised allotment process (CAP). All the shortlisted candidates are eligible to participate in KEAM B.Arch 2020 counselling and seat allotment process. Seats are being allotted based on merit, availability and preference entered by the candidates.