KEAM 2020 Date: No Change In Kerala Entrance Schedule, Says Chief Minister

There will be no change in the KEAM 2020 or Kerala entrance examinations’ schedule, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said today. KEAM or Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical entrance examination has been scheduled to be held on July 16, 2020. The chief minister said a meeting analysed the feasibility regarding the examination being held on the scheduled date and it has been decided that there will be no change in the schedule. Mr Vijayan was addressing the media today as part of his daily briefing in Thiruvananthapuram.

In view of COVID-19, the KEAM (also known as Kerala Engineering, Pharmacy Entrance Examinations) which was to be conducted on April 20 and 21 was rescheduled to July 16.

Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations or CEE is in charge of conducting the KEAM examinations.

KEAM’s paper 1 Physics and Chemistry paper will be held in the morning session while paper 2 Mathematics will be held in the afternoon session.

Last month, candidates who had applied for admission to Kerala Engineering, Pharmacy courses for the year 2020-21, through the website of the CEE was allowed to change their exam centre from June 20to 27.

Candidates who have already opted exam centers outside Kerala such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Dubai were allowed to either interchange these centres or select centres inside Kerala.

Similarly, those candidates who had already opted exam centres inside Kerala were also allowed to change their exam centre to outside Kerala. Changes in examination centres within Kerala among different district were not be allowed.