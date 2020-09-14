  • Home
KEAM 2020: Submit Fresh Applications Or Add Courses For BArch, MBBS Admission At Cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM 2020: The Commissioner of Entrance Examination, Kerala has invited applications for Architecture, Medical and Ailed courses at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 14, 2020 10:59 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

KEAM 2020: Submit Fresh Applications Or Add Courses For BArch, MBBS
Image credit: cee.kerala.gov.in
New Delhi:

The Comissionerate of Entrance Examinations, Kerala, has invited applications for admission to Architecture (BArch), Medical and Medical allied courses (including MBBS and BDS) under KEAM 2020. Both fresh candidates and those who have already applied for KEAM 2020 can apply for admission. The second group can add courses to the ones they have already applied for. However, only those candidates who qualify in the national level entrance examinations -- NEET 2020 and NATA 2020 -- will be considered for admission, an official statement said.

“Fresh online applications are invited for admission to Architecture (BArch) and Medical and Medical Allied courses (including MBBS and BDS) in the State from candidates, who have not yet submitted applications to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations under KEAM 2020,” an official statement said.

The application forms can be submitted up to September 18, 2020, on the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

According to a notification, fresh candidates can submit their online application forms through the “KEAM 2020 New Application” option on the official website.

Existing candidates can add new courses by logging in to the “KEAM 2020 Candidate Portal” using their application number and password, the notification said.

Though responses from both fresh and existing candidates will be accepted, only those candidates who appeared in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET 2020) -- for Medical and Medical allied courses -- and the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) -- for Architecture courses -- will be considered for admission, the statement added.

