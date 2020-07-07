KEAM 2020 Admit Card Released; Check How To Download

KEAM Admit Card 2020 Released; Exams On July 16

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, or CEE, Kerala has released the KEAM admit card on the official website -- cee.kerala.gov.in/keam. Candidates can download the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical, or KEAM, admit card with the help of the system-generated application number and password till the date of the entrance exam. The KEAM 2020 admit card mentions details of the candidates and the schedule of the examination.

KEAM is held for admission to various professional degree courses in the state’s institutes. KEAM is held as a pen-paper based examination for a period of two hours and thirty minutes duration. The eligibility test for Engineering and Pharmacy will be conducted on July 16 at various KEAM exam centres in Kerala, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai.

A CEE statement issued in this regard also provides details of the procedure to be followed for the students whose admit cards are not available on the website. Such candidates may login and click on the ‘Memo details’ option to find out the defects and then resolve such issues by July 9 (2 PM). However, the commissioner has not released the admit cards for the students who have applied for only medical and architecture courses.

How To Download KEAM 2020 Admit Card

STEP 1: Visit the official website -- cee-kerala.gov.in

STEP 2: Click on ‘KEAM 2020 - Candidate Portal’

STEP 3: On the next window, insert the application number, password and access code

STEP 4: On the Profile Page, click KEAM 2020 admit card

STEP 5: Download and print a copy of the KEAM admit card 2020