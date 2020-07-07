  • Home
  • Education
  • KEAM 2020 Admit Card Released; Check How To Download

KEAM 2020 Admit Card Released; Check How To Download

However, the commissioner has not released the admit cards for the students who have applied for only medical and architecture courses.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 7, 2020 10:35 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

No Change In Kerala Entrance Date: Chief Minister
KEAM Applicants Will Be Allowed To Change Exam Centres
CEE Kerala Extends KEAM 2020 Registration Deadline
KEAM 2019 Second Allotment List Released On Official Website
KEAM 2019: Second Allotment List Expected Today On Official Website
Kerala Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture (KEAM) Complete Rank List Released
KEAM 2020 Admit Card Released; Check How To Download
KEAM Admit Card 2020 Released; Exams On July 16
New Delhi:

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, or CEE, Kerala has released the KEAM admit card on the official website -- cee.kerala.gov.in/keam. Candidates can download the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical, or KEAM, admit card with the help of the system-generated application number and password till the date of the entrance exam. The KEAM 2020 admit card mentions details of the candidates and the schedule of the examination.

KEAM is held for admission to various professional degree courses in the state’s institutes. KEAM is held as a pen-paper based examination for a period of two hours and thirty minutes duration. The eligibility test for Engineering and Pharmacy will be conducted on July 16 at various KEAM exam centres in Kerala, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai.

A CEE statement issued in this regard also provides details of the procedure to be followed for the students whose admit cards are not available on the website. Such candidates may login and click on the ‘Memo details’ option to find out the defects and then resolve such issues by July 9 (2 PM). However, the commissioner has not released the admit cards for the students who have applied for only medical and architecture courses.

How To Download KEAM 2020 Admit Card

STEP 1: Visit the official website -- cee-kerala.gov.in

STEP 2: Click on ‘KEAM 2020 - Candidate Portal’

STEP 3: On the next window, insert the application number, password and access code

STEP 4: On the Profile Page, click KEAM 2020 admit card

STEP 5: Download and print a copy of the KEAM admit card 2020

Click here for more Education News
KEAM 2020 kerala entrance exams
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Involve Guest, Contract Teachers In New Teaching-learning Plan: Manish Sisodia To Schools
Involve Guest, Contract Teachers In New Teaching-learning Plan: Manish Sisodia To Schools
Foreign Medical Graduate Examination: Online Application For FMGE 2020 To Start From July 8
Foreign Medical Graduate Examination: Online Application For FMGE 2020 To Start From July 8
Bombay High Court Says UGC Be Made Party To PIL On University Exams
Bombay High Court Says UGC Be Made Party To PIL On University Exams
Jharkhand Board Class 10 Results Tomorrow; Know How To Check
Jharkhand Board Class 10 Results Tomorrow; Know How To Check
CBSE Results 2020: 5 Points On Marking Scheme For Cancelled Exams
CBSE Results 2020: 5 Points On Marking Scheme For Cancelled Exams
.......................... Advertisement ..........................