KEA Revises PGET 2022 PG Dental 1st Round Post Allotment Schedule; Exercise Choices By October 25

Karnataka PGET Counselling: The last date to exercise choices against Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2022 round 1 is October 25.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 23, 2022 3:17 pm IST

KEA PGET 2022 dental admission counselling schedule revised
New Delhi:

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has revised the postgraduate Dental first round post-allotment schedule. Candidates seeking admission to PG Dental programmes in the state quota seats and those who have not exercised any choices can apply and enter choices by October 25.

Earlier, the Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2022 for dental PG programmes round 1 choice-filling was supposed to start on October 17. However, the High Court stayed the counselling process till further notice.

A KEA statement announcing the revised schedule said: “On 20/10/2022 the High court has modified the interim order granted earlier permitting the conduct of PG counselling for dental PG courses. Hence there is no impediment to conduct counselling for dental PG courses only.”

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Dates For Dental Courses

Event

Date

Exercising choices by the seat allotted candidates

October 22 - 25

Payment of fees by Choice 1 and 2 candidates

October 25 - 28

Submission of original documents and collection of admission order (choice-1 candidates only)

October 27 - 28 from 10:30am to 3:30pm

Last date for reporting at the allotted colleges (choice-1 candidates only) along with all the originals as per verification slip

October 29, 2022 before 5:30pm

For candidates, the KEA statement added, who have already collected the admission order for PG dental courses but did not report for admission, should collect the fresh admission order and report to the allotted dental college by before October 29.

“Schedule will be published on the website for deposition of original documents to first round choice 2 fee paid candidates, choice 3 candidates and un-alloted candidates,” the KEA statement added.

KEA PGET
