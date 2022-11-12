KEA Revises Karnataka PG Medical, Dental Round-2 Schedule

Karnataka NEET PG 2022 round-2 counselling dates revised

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has revised the postgraduate medical and dental counseling schedule for its second round. Now the candidates eligible for document verification for PG medical and dental seats will have to deposit their original documents on November 13 instead of November 15. The rearrangement of the options facility including modification, alteration, deleting of options by those who have submitted the original documents will be made available between November 12 ( from 6 pm) and November 15 (10 am).

“As per the communication received from the Directorate of Medical Education, with regard to the directions of the Supreme Court for PG NEET 2022, the second round PG medical and dental 2022 seat allotment schedule is advanced,” an official notification from KEA read.

However, the candidates who submit the original documents on November 13-14 can prioritise their options after 8:30 pm on the day of deposition, a KEA statement said.

The second round of allotment result for PG medical and dental seats will be declared on November 16 after 11 am, while the payment of fees and collection of allotment order by choice-2 candidates will be adjusted upon selection of a seat in this round, and therefore, KEA added, balance fee, if any, should be paid between November 17 and 18. Earlier, KEA NEET PG counselling 2022 round 2 seat allotment result was scheduled to be declared on November 17.